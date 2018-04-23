Deer Lakes to add five people to Distinguished Alumni Hall of Honor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cost: Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for students and include the dinner and the induction ceremony; tickets must be purchased by May 1.

Five alumni will join the Deer Lakes School District Distinguished Alumni Hall of Honor next month.

The Distinguished Alumni Award was created to recognize and honor alumni who have distinguished themselves in academics, the arts, public service, professional contributions or athletics at the collegiate or professional level.

The induction ceremony and banquet will be held May 12 at Deer Lakes High School.

This year's recipients bring the total number of alumni to receive the awards to 41.

“We are very excited about this year‘s honorees. All five of the men we are honoring represent the best of what this community has to offer and we couldn't be more proud to be associated with all of them,” said district spokesman Jim Cromie. “We are also very proud of the diverse nature of the achievements of our honorees. In this group alone, we have everything from decorated war heroes and public servants to humanitarians and medical innovators.”

Residents from East Deer, Frazer and West Deer townships can nominate a graduate from the former East Deer/Frazer, West Deer and Deer Lakes school districts who had graduated at least a decade ago and whom they feel deserve to be recognized.

A panel of judges composed of administrators, residents, former inductees, school board members, and current students selected the honorees from more than a dozen nominations.

“The Distinguished Alumni Awards have become a staple in the Deer Lakes community,” said district Superintendent Janell Logue-Belden. “They provide us with a wonderful opportunity to reconnect with our communities by honoring our past.”

This year's honorees were selected on the basis of outstanding contributions made in their chosen professions.

This year's distinguished alumni are:

• Bruce Kelly (East Deer-Frazer High School, 1969): Kelly has spent his life in service. Kelly spent much of his career at HealthSouth Harmarville Rehabilitation Hospital, where he helped patients recovering from spinal cord injuries and other neurologic disorders.

Kelly worked with Medtronic on the FDA approval of an implantable pump that continuously administers an anti-spasmodic agent into the spinal cord to relieve spasms. He continued to work with these pumps throughout his career, helping people with spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, head injuries and cerebral palsy. He is also a former president of the Deer Lakes board of school. Kelly joins his brother, Robert (Distinguished Alumni Award, 2016), as the only siblings to be recognized as Distinguished Alumni.

• Dennis Martinez (Deer Lakes High School, 1970): Martinez was a member of the first graduating class of Deer Lakes High School in 1970. The West Deer native spent his career in law-enforcement, including being part of a special detail for former President Richard Nixon.

Martinez also was a member of the Office of Special Investigations when he served in the United States Air Force and he served on the vice unit as a member of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Martinez move back to West deer in 1997 and has been involved with the American Legion and their efforts in veterans outreach and memorials to the fallen.

• Vincent Taliani (West Deer High School, 1947): Taliani is one of two members of this class to be recognized posthumously. He officially was a 1947 graduate of West Deer High School, but dropped out of school in the spring of 1945 to enlist in the United States Navy to fight in World War II. When the war ended, Taliani went back to West Deer High School to complete his formal education.

Taliani had an extensive military career, serving in the U.S. Navy and Air Force, fighting in World War II and the Korean War. He then joined the Army Reserves and retired after 35 years, achieving the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4.

Taliani briefly played minor league baseball for the Philadelphia Athletics in the Virginia-Carolina League and spent his life involved in local athletics as a player, coach and official. He was a founding member of the Upper A-K Valley and Northern Allegheny Baseball & Softball Chapter, and was a PIAA official in softball, baseball, volleyball and swimming for more than 50 years.

• Leo Mierzejek (West Deer High School, 1947) Mierzejek joins Taliani as the second member of this class to be recognized. Like Taliani, Mierzejek is being recognized posthumously. Mierzejek played professional baseball for the Philadelphia Athletics before leaving to serve in the military in Korea.

Mierzejek loved to fish and was involved in the community through his church, Transfiguration Catholic Church, and with the West Deer Volunteer Fire Department No. 1. He held all of the line officer positions except chief and all of the executive board positions with the fire department. Mierzejek was also an active member of the American Legion Post 593 in West Deer.

• Robert Pacek (East Deer-Frazer High School, 1953): Pacek graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1957 and from Pitt's medical school in 1963. Pacek traveled from Allegheny Valley to Texas and eventually to Vietnam, where he helped American soldiers and the people of Que Nhon.

Even after Pacek returned to Tarentum, where he worked at Valley Family Medicine and as a staff member at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights, he and his wife of 53 years, Joyce continued to conduct a Christmas toy drive in which locals would donate toys, cash and medicines to the Vietnamese children living in rural areas of Que Nhon.

Pacek formerly was the president of the Armstrong County Medical Society as well as the Tri-County Medical Society. He currently is a member of the Allegheny Medical Society and he was a fellow in the American Society of Family Practice.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.