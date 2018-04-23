Lower Burrell to make clerk head of police pension fund — after it finds a city clerk

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What: Lower Burrell council meeting to consider ordinance amendement regarding the police pension plan

Lower Burrell will “officially” make the city clerk, whomever that may be, the chief administrative officer of the city's police pension plan.

Mayor Richard Callender said the ordinance change is being proposed because of an audit finding by the state Auditor General's Office.

He said the city clerk always was the plan administrator, but the amendment to the police pension fund ordinance would specifically state that.

“Even though, every year, we announced who the administrator was, they wanted us to do it by ordinance,” Callender told the Tribune-Review at the beginning of the month . “That way, we don't have to announce it anymore — it's always understood that the administrator will be the city clerk.”

In addition to overseeing the police pension plan, the city clerk is responsible for the city's day-to-day operations. Among those duties are managing state, federal and county reports, promoting and recommending cost savings and economic development initiatives, seeking grants, putting the city's budget together and acting as the liaison between department heads.

The position has been open since February, when officials fired longtime clerk Kelly Biddle-Cook.

Callender said 38 people applied for the job and interviews for the position will likely begin next week.

“We had a lot of highly qualified candidates, which was very encouraging because now we can choose the best of the best,” Callender said on Monday. “There was a lot of experience on the municipal government side, which is a big plus.”

Until a clerk is hired, police Chief Tim Weitzel has been put in charge of city hall. The city's administrative staff is assisting him.

Public works opportunity available

In addition to a city clerk, Lower Burrell is looking to hire a part-time secretary/administrative assistant for its Public Works Department.

The position will consist of a five-hour work day, five days a week, and the hourly rate will be based on experience and credentials.

Applications for that position are due no later than noon on Thursday, May 3.

Interested applicants are required to have computer skills, such as knowledge of Microsoft Office Word and Excel, and general skills, such as filing, interacting with residents and city hall personnel, and ordering supplies.

The full job description and employment application can be found on the city's website .

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.