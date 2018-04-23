Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Upper Burrell-Washington Township tax lawsuit sets state precedent

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Monday, April 23, 2018, 5:30 p.m.
An exterior of the main office of Leed's inside the Westmoreland Business and Research Park, as seen on Friday, May 16, 2014.
Eric Felack | Valley News Dispatch
An exterior of the main office of Leed's inside the Westmoreland Business and Research Park, as seen on Friday, May 16, 2014.
A sign near the entrance of the main office of Leed's inside the Westmoreland Business and Research Park, as seen on Friday, May 16, 2014.
Eric Felack | Valley News Dispatch
A sign near the entrance of the main office of Leed's inside the Westmoreland Business and Research Park, as seen on Friday, May 16, 2014.

Updated 16 hours ago

In a first-of-its-kind ruling, a panel of Pennsylvania judges this month declared that a business that crosses municipal borders must pay at least some local services taxes to any municipality its building touches.

In a decision on the four-year-old case, Commonwealth Court judges wrote that local services taxes should not be split evenly but paid based on how much of that business is located in a municipality.

The specific case in question stems from 2014, when Washington Township sued neighboring Upper Burrell, seeking half of the estimated $39,000 in annual local services tax revenue collected from Leed's, also known as Polyconcept North America or Welsh Leedsworld. With an estimated 750 employees on site, Leed's, which supplies promotional products, is one of the larger employers in the Westmoreland Business & Research Park along Route 780.

The park straddles the Washington Township-Upper Burrell border, and the Leed's property there also straddles that border.

Upper Burrell and Burrell School District had been collecting all of the $52-per-worker tax paid by the employees working at the company's building at 400 Hunt Valley Road.

However, since about 25 percent of those employees work primarily in Washington Township's portion of the building, Westmoreland County Judge Richard E. McCormick in 2015 awarded the township 25 percent of the tax revenue.

Lawyers for Washington Township appealed that decision, saying the township should get half of the tax revenue, since taxing workers based on where they specifically work in a building would result in, according to court documents, “an overly strict and narrow interpretation of an employee's place of employment not intended by the general assembly.”

Commonwealth Court Judge Michael Wojcik, who authored the most recent decision, agreed with the appeal in part, saying that making municipalities or employers determine where, exactly, inside of a building a worker did their work would be needlessly burdensome. Still, Wojcik wrote, the matter isn't such that it should be split right down the middle between the towns, because the business itself isn't split evenly.

“Because the place of employment encompasses the whole facility, not just the building, the proper allocation must relate to the division between townships,” Wojcik wrote, in part.

As a result of the decision, Upper Burrell will receive 72 percent of the local services tax, while Washington Township will receive the remaining 28 percent — mirroring the percentage of the Leed's building in each township.

Steve Yakopec, Upper Burrell's solicitor, said the decision strikes him as remarkably fair.

“This is what Upper Burrell wanted,” he said. “This makes sense to me.”

Yakopec said that, because this is the first time a case of this nature has been heard by the courts, it will affect any business that straddles two or more municipalities in the state.

“This will be a law statewide. This has never been decided by an appellate court before,” he said.

Wes Long, Washington Township solicitor, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me