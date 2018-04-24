Farmers being slowed by late spring, too much rain

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The unseasonably wet and cold spring is causing some issues for crop farmers across Western Pennsylvania.

At Pounds Turkey Farm in Allegheny Township, the oat fields are so saturated with water, they can't be plowed or planted and livestock can't get into the muddy fields to graze.

"It's been a late spring and, with the rain, it's just held us up getting this done," Rick Pounds of the Pounds farm said. "We should have the oats planted by now, and we're still draining ditches."

Lone Maple Farms in Salem Township also is at the mercy of the weather. It's been forced to delay its plantings — and its fertilizer sales — due to the forecasts.

"It seems like, right now, we're at the beginning of March, particularly after the last week," Lone Maple co-owner Fred Slezak said. "It's delayed sales of fertilizer, it's delayed planting … we have winter grains like wheat and rye that, by this time, would've broken dormancy and really started to grow and, with the colder weather, that's been delayed."

Pennsylvania's latest Crop Progress & Condition report, which is compiled by the United States Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service, shows that only 7 percent of oats across the state had been planted as of Sunday, as opposed to 56 percent at this time last year.

The data also shows that only 18 percent of spring tillage (plowing) across the state had been completed as of Sunday, as opposed to 59 percent at this time last year.

"Another unseasonably cold week slowly conceded to a warm and sunny weekend, but not before a continuation of cold rains and light snow hampered crop growth and field work," the report said. "Apple progress remains mostly stagnant as a result of the cold but is expected to make rapid progress once warmer weather arrives."

Penn State Extension Horticulture Educator Bob Pollock said, while the lingering winter has been bad for crop farmers, it has actually proven beneficial for fruit farmers.

"We've been very slow, we've been cooler, we haven't had those big spikes in temperatures," he said. "From a fruit development perspective, everything's been just kind of holding on and slow to develop, which is beneficial to that."

"But, if we're trying to work the ground and get things planted, that's been an issue and continues to be. We just started to dry out here again late last week — had a nice little stretch — but now we're back to rain again."

The sporadic weather and delay in plantings could ultimately reduce a farmer's yield, and result in a lower quality product and less income, Pollock said.

If crops are planted too late, they won't have enough time to mature.

"You've got to get these things in the ground so that there's enough time — especially with longer season crops like field corn and soybeans that take a longer season to grow," Pollock said. "Vegetable crops, we usually have a little more window with them. If you plant sweet corn, you're going to plant that multiple times. You want to have a consistent crop."

Pounds Turkey Farm grows corn and hay in addition to oats. It also raises cattle and turkeys.

Rick Pounds said the weather is really only wreaking havoc on his oat fields and he should be able to plant his corn on time.

"Basically, right now we're just late with the oats — we're going to be OK," he said. "The world isn't coming to an end. We're OK."

Lone Maple primarily grows cash grains like corn, soybeans, wheat, oats and some other, smaller grains.

Slezak said he isn't that worried about the weather, and thinks he'll be able to make up ground very quickly once it finally breaks.

"I don't get that concerned," he said. "Maybe it's because I'm getting older and I don't care anymore. Don't get me wrong, I love what I do, but I don't have the enthusiasm I had when I was younger. In addition to the late-breaking spring, we have continued depression in commodity prices. What we've been experiencing is, you get one day where you can get on the ground — today is a good example — and then you get more days with rain."

Ralph Myers co-owns Myers Pickle Farm in Gilpin with his wife, Doris. The farm grows vegetables such as tomatoes and peppers. Its main crop is sweet corn.

Myers said the weather hasn't been the best for planting — "it's too wet and not very warm out."

He said all farmers are in the same boat. He said he can't change the weather so he doesn't worry about it.

"I can't do nothing about it," he said.

Kistaco Farms in Kiski Township grows fruits such as apples, peaches, plums and blueberries, and vegetables such as peas, sweet corn, tomatoes and peppers.

Owner Tim Hileman said the weather has delayed his planting and plowing.

"Everything we grow is affected by the moisture in the ground," he said. "A lot of stuff's going to be late because we haven't really been able to do any plowing or get anything planted yet. Normally, we have a few things planted already."

"I did get a field plowed yesterday, but now it's going to be wet again so it will be a few days after it quits raining before I can get anything planted."

Staff writer Patrick Varine contributed. Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.