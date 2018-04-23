Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Milling and paving underway in Vandergrift

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Monday, April 23, 2018, 3:36 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Motorists won't have to wait much longer for a smooth ride on portions of downtown Vandergrift's Grant, Columbia and Washington avenues.

Tresco Paving Corp. was milling Monday with plans to pave the following roads Tuesday: The upper portion of Grant Avenue from Columbia to Franklin avenues, a portion of Columbia Avenue from Grant to Washington avenues, and Washington Avenue from Franklin to Custer avenues.

There will be no parking in the paving area during the daylight hours Tuesday.

Although, parking is permitted from 7 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to borough Councilwoman Christine Wilson.

During paving Tuesday, the contractor will leave one lane open, paving one lane at a time, she added.

Cars can resume parking in the area after paving is complete, likely 7 p.m. or earlier Tuesday.

At some point in the future, a contractor will paint the crosswalks and the word “stop” at stop signs, according to Wilson.

She said that, since the painting will be done at intersections, parking shouldn't be affected.

Earlier this year, borough council awarded the $128,000 contract for the project to Tresco. Much of that money came from the PennDOT Multimodal Transportation Fund.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

