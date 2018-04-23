Freeport to pay $14K in interest on 20-year loan for sewer work, treasurer says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Freeport Council on Monday night heard the terms of its nearly $1 million, low-interest loan from PennVEST, which is to help on an initial phase of sewage system improvements.

The borough is to pay 1 percent interest during the first five years of the $926,600 loan, and 1.743 percent in years six through 20, according to borough Engineer Bryan Churilla of KLH Engineering.

Borough Treasurer Richard Hill said the interest would amount to about $14,000 over the life of the loan from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, also known as PennVest.

The money will be used to improve about 1,650 feet of 10- to 27-inch sewer line to the borough's treatment plant.

Freeport is scheduled to build a new treatment plant around 2022. Churilla said grants could be available for the next phase of work.

The final paperwork with PennVEST could take up to 180 days, and a start date for the pipe upgrade hasn't been determined.

Freeport needs to meet state and federal regulations for reducing overflows during storms, which cause untreated sewage to enter Buffalo Creek and the Allegheny River.

About 850 customers are served by the borough's treatment plant. A number of Alle-Kiski Valley communities are under similar orders to correct combined sewer overflows.

Paving projects determined

Council plans to seek bids to pave three streets this summer: Washington Street, High Street from Second to Fifth Street and a portion of Riverside Drive.

The borough has about $33,000 to spend on street paving this year, much of it from a state grant obtained by state Sen. Donald White, R-Indiana.

Councilman Ron Gallagher said a borough grant request was turned down by Armstrong County.

Freeport Mayor James Swartz Jr. was given the OK to seek bids on new playground equipment for James Swartz Sr. Stadium. Playground bids are slated to be opened on May 7.

The stadium light towers will be sanded and painted once it is determined whether work is needed on tower bolts. The towers and original light standards date to the middle of the 1947 football season.

George Guido is a freelance writer.