Public hearing Wednesday for Springdale power plant permits

What: Public hearing on intent to issue a discharge permit to Cheswick Generating Station

Residents interested in giving testimony during Wednesday's public hearing on discharge permits for NRG's Springdale power plant have until noon Tuesday to register in advance with the state Department of Environmental Protection.

The public hearing will be held to gather testimony from residents regarding the DEP's tentative decision to issue a permit for discharges from the plant.

Residents will have the opportunity to present up to five minutes of testimony relevant to the permit application and draft permit.

Those who are interested should register in advance by contacting DEP's community relations coordinator Lauren Fraley at lfraley@pa.gov or 412-442-4203.

The NRG plant is Allegheny County's only remaining coal-fired power plant and continues to operate under an extension to a permit that expired in August 2012.

It has two discharges of industrial wastewater into the Allegheny River.

The DEP says the power plant has four additional discharges, one of industrial wastewater and three of stormwater into Little Deer Creek, about 5 miles from where it flows into the Allegheny River.

Individuals will be called to testify in the order they registered. If there's time left over, those not registered will be given the chance to testify.

DEP requests that organizations designate one person to speak on their behalf.

DEP will record testimony and accept written comments throughout the hearing. Those testifying should bring at least one copy of their testimony and exhibits for submission to DEP.

People unable to attend the hearing can submit three copies of a written statement and exhibits within 10 days after the hearing to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Bureau of Clean Water, P.O. Box 8774, Harrisburg, PA, 17105-8774.

Written submittals must contain the following:

• Name, address and telephone number of the person submitting the comments.

• Identification of the proposed draft NPDES Permit No. (PA0001627).

• Concise statements regarding the relevancy of the information in support of or objections to issuance of the NPDES Permit.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.