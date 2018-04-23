Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Discussion, vote scheduled for Fawn agricultural security area

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, April 23, 2018, 4:15 p.m.
Greg Boulos, owner of Blackberry Meadows Farm in Fawn, is among property owners asking township officials to enact an Agricultural Security Area within the township so that farmers can protect their properties.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Updated 30 minutes ago

Fawn supervisors are set to discuss and vote on creating an agricultural security area in the township.

It will happen during the supervisors' regular meeting on May 8.

An agricultural security area, a state-sponsored program, is an area that is intended to “strengthen and protect quality farmland from the urbanization of rural areas by protecting against local nuisance ordinances related to farming activities and providing oversight in certain cases of eminent domain,” according to a report from the state Department of Agriculture.

As of 2016, nearly 1,000 security areas covering almost 4 million acres were enrolled statewide.

Allegheny County has the least acres enrolled in the immediate area, with just over 11,000 acres. Westmoreland has the most, with just over 79,000 acres, followed by Butler County, with nearly 61,000 acres.

In Fawn, eight landowners, holding 16 parcels totaling 518 acres, are part of the application.

If approved, the area would come up for renewal in seven years.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

