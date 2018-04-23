Discussion, vote scheduled for Fawn agricultural security area

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What: Discussion and vote on creation of agricultural security area

If you go

Fawn supervisors are set to discuss and vote on creating an agricultural security area in the township.

It will happen during the supervisors' regular meeting on May 8.

An agricultural security area, a state-sponsored program, is an area that is intended to “strengthen and protect quality farmland from the urbanization of rural areas by protecting against local nuisance ordinances related to farming activities and providing oversight in certain cases of eminent domain,” according to a report from the state Department of Agriculture.

As of 2016, nearly 1,000 security areas covering almost 4 million acres were enrolled statewide.

Allegheny County has the least acres enrolled in the immediate area, with just over 11,000 acres. Westmoreland has the most, with just over 79,000 acres, followed by Butler County, with nearly 61,000 acres.

In Fawn, eight landowners, holding 16 parcels totaling 518 acres, are part of the application.

If approved, the area would come up for renewal in seven years.

