GoFundMe set up for New Kensington-Lower Burrell police vests

Donations to the New Kensington-Lower Burrell ballistic vest fund can be made at the GoFundMe account set up for them: https://www.gofundme.com/newkenlowerburrellcrtvests

A recent article in the Tribune-Review about donations for new ballistic vests for the New Kensington/Lower Burrell Critical Response Team inspired a local woman to start a GoFundMe account to help the police departments buy more.

Jean Cetti, 70, of Lower Burrell, said she wanted to do something to help the first responders who put their lives on the line for people every day. The CRT team, which is made up of 10 officers from both municipalities, handles critical incidents and situations such as active shooters and barricaded gunmen.

“I'm a mom of somebody on the CRT team. I'm a mom of a police officer and I worry as a mom every day, as any mom does, about their sons or daughters that are in law enforcement,” she said. “Those guys run into danger. They run toward danger. We should try to help protect them as they protect us.”

Cetti created the account last week . She said this is the first time she has created such an account, and she is still learning how to use the fundraising site.

“I've never done that before,” she said.

So far, the account had collected $340 of its $10,000 goal. Cetti said she set the goal at $10,000 because that would be enough money to purchase four vests, which cost about $2,500 each.

“We got off to a good start,” she said. “It's a little bit slow, but that's why I did it. I thought it would be nice to help the local police force. It was just something good to do for the community.”

Lower Burrell police Chief Tim Weitzel said the Honkus-Zollinger Charitable Foundation donated roughly $5,100 to the CRT team to help buy new vests. He said the Seventh Street Sportsman's Club in New Kensington also donated money to both police departments — $1,000 each — which will also go toward new ballistic vests.

Cetti said she wants the money from the GoFundMe campaign to go directly to the police departments.

“I want to make them a beneficiary of that money,” she said. “I don't want to have that money at all. I just want it to go straight to the police department.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.