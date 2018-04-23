Harrison alleys to be seal coated this summer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nearly a dozen alleys in Harrison are slated for work this year.

Township commissioners accepted a $54,287 bid for seal coating from Russell Standard, township Secretary Faith Payne said.

Township engineer Ray Antonelli Jr. described the work to be done as a type of tar-and-chip that includes a layer of shredded fiberglass, known as “FiberMat.”

“It's just an improved tar-and-chip procedure that is expected to provide a longer life expectancy to the underlying pavement as compared to regular tar-and-chipping,” he said.

The 10 alleys that will be worked on are:

• Orchard, between Cottage Avenue and Murdock Street, Painter Avenue to Burtner Road.

• Rose, between Freeport Road and Palm Street, north of Lengel Avenue to south of Davis Street.

• Unnamed, between Neely and Caroline Streets, Ivanhoe Street to Burtner Road.

• Peabody, between Harvard and Pennsylvania avenues, Burtner Road to Westminster Alley.

• Idlewild, between Liberty and Fairmont avenues, State Street to Fairmont Avenue.

• Klondike, between Liberty and Lane avenues, State Street to Freeport Road.

• Delaware, between 8th and 9th avenues, Argonne Drive to dead end.

• Homer, between Central and Sumner streets, Lengel Drive to Stewart Street.

• Clay, between Harbison and Central streets, Lengel Drive to Steward Street.

• Langley Alley, between Pennsylvania and Princeton avenues, Burtner Road to Westminster Alley.

The township will have the contractor do the work sometime this summer, Antonelli said.

Such work is ideally done in hot weather, so the material does not set too quickly, he said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.