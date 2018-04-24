Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Harrison commissioners considering tax credit for volunteer firefighters

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
Firefighters prepare to battle a blaze near Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison on Monday, April 9, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Firefighters prepare to battle a blaze near Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison on Monday, April 9, 2018.

Harrison's volunteer firefighters soon could receive tax credits.

Township commissioners are considering an ordinance that would take up to $300 off the township's earned income tax for qualified first responders.

“Anything to encourage and support volunteers is a good thing,” Hilltop Hose fire Chief Mike Krzeminski said. “It's a challenging time to get new folks and keep the members that we currently have.”

Municipalities could begin offering such credits in January 2017, after Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 172 of 2016 into law in November 2016.

As written, the credit is meant to encourage township residents to volunteer in a fire company. Harrison has three — Citizens Hose, Harrison Hills and Hilltop Hose.

Active volunteers would need to meet certain minimum criteria to receive a tax credit. They could be active firefighters who have completed training, or business members who have met the department's requirements for that status.

Krzeminski said it was important to include the business members, who, while not responding to incidents, help in other ways, such as with fundraising and bookkeeping.

“There's lots of different ways to be active,” he said. “There's a lot of work to be done. It's just as vital those tasks are completed and done well.”

For 2018, the eligibility period would run from Nov. 1, 2017 until Oct. 31, 2018; for 2019 and each year after, the eligibility period would run from the prior Nov. 1 until Oct. 31 of the year for which the tax credit will apply.

The chief of each company will have to keep records of each volunteer's activities in a service log.

Volunteers who are hurt during an emergency response may be eligible for future tax credits, according to the proposed ordinance.

Krzeminski, a firefighter for 21 years and chief for four, said the chiefs of the three departments worked with commissioners in developing the proposed credit.

To qualify for a credit, volunteers will have to earn at least 100 points from performing a variety of activities. Citizens Hose fire Chief Sean Jones said he wanted to ensure that training was among them.

“Getting awarded points for training is a good incentive for them to train and take classes to better themselves so the department can provide better service,” he said. “It's nice to see guys rewarded for their training efforts.”

Krzeminski, though, isn't sure it will help with recruitment.

“I really think being a volunteer firefighter is something that's deep inside you. It's not necessarily something that you do for money,” he said.

“Is it going to be the ultimate solution to our manpower problems? I doubt it,” he said. “It's probably more of a retention tool to keep the people that we do have that are active and give them an incentive to continue to serve, more than a recruitment tool.”

The township will advertise the proposed ordinance, which will be available for public inspection at the municipal building.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

