Developer moves ahead with 300 homes at former Freeport golf course

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Can't view the attachment? Then download the latest version of the free, Adobe Acrobat reader here:

The former Phoenix at Buffalo Valley Golf Course in Freeport soon could be home to 300 new residences.

Developer Gary Nese and Sean Naylor, engineer with Red Swing Group of Monroeville, said the residences would be developed on 241 acres at the former golf course along Route 128.

Nese said the northernmost area of the site will be developed first — 150 lots on about 150 acres. Nese said the development is complicated by having to avoid natural gas and electrical lines on the property.

“It's been a slow-starting project, but now we want to get ramped up and move quicker,” Nese said. “Things are happening but there's quite a bit of paperwork. We have a good feel now, how things are going to go.”

Nese also needs to negotiate with the borough to get public sewage lines and water lines up to the site. There could also be some multi-family dwellings mixed in with the single-family homes.

“We don't want to pack in as many homes as possible,” Nese said. “We don't want our residents to feel like they're packed in like sardines.”

Nese added that residents won't be able to see the proposed well pads that XTO Energy will build if the company gets approval Thursday from the Freeport Zoning Board.

XTO is asking that a well pad for four wells be permitted on land zoned suburban-residential.

Nese's plans for the site also include converting a portion of the former 18-hole golf course into a nine-hole course. That plan would use about five of the existing golf holes that golfers would play twice, from different angles, to complete nine holes.

George Guido is a freelance writer.