Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Developer moves ahead with 300 homes at former Freeport golf course

George Guido | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 9:36 a.m.
A developer plans to move forward with a 300-home development at the former Buffalo Valley Golf Course in Freeport.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
A developer plans to move forward with a 300-home development at the former Buffalo Valley Golf Course in Freeport.

Updated 5 hours ago

The former Phoenix at Buffalo Valley Golf Course in Freeport soon could be home to 300 new residences.

Developer Gary Nese and Sean Naylor, engineer with Red Swing Group of Monroeville, said the residences would be developed on 241 acres at the former golf course along Route 128.

Nese said the northernmost area of the site will be developed first — 150 lots on about 150 acres. Nese said the development is complicated by having to avoid natural gas and electrical lines on the property.

“It's been a slow-staring project, but now we want to get ramped up and move quicker,” Nese said. “Things are happening but there's quite a bit of paperwork. We have a good feel now how things are going to go.”

Nese also needs to negotiate with the borough to get public sewage lines and waterlines up to the site. There could also be some multi-family dwellings mixed in with the single-family homes.

“We don't want to pack in as many homes as possible,” Nese said. “We don't want our residents to feel like they're packed in like sardines.”

Nese added that residents won't be able to see the proposed well pads that XTO Energy will build if the company gets approval Thursday from the Freeport Zoning Board.

XTO is asking that a well pad for four wells be permitted on land zoned suburban-residential.

Nese's plans for the site also include converting a portion of the former 18-hole golf course into a nine-hole course. That plan would use about five of the existing golf holes that golfers would play twice, from different angles, to complete nine holes.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me