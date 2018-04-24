Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Lower Burrell man headed to court on assault charges

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 5:03 p.m.
Scott Deluisio, 39, of Lower Burrell, is shown in this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, photo. He is currently facing 29 seperate charges he assaulted a woman and threatened a child.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
Scott Deluisio, 39, of Lower Burrell, is shown in this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, photo. He is currently facing 29 seperate charges he assaulted a woman and threatened a child.

Updated 6 hours ago

A Lower Burrell man is headed to court on charges he assaulted a woman repeatedly over the course of a year and pointed a gun at a 3-year-old child.

Scott William Deluisio, 40, is charged with felony counts of strangulation and intimidating a victim, as well as 27 related misdemeanor charges, including 12 for assault and two for endangering the welfare of a child.

Deluisio waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday before District Judge Cheryl Peck-Yakopec in Allegheny Township.

Police say Deluisio, in March 2017, threatened to shoot and kill the child before pushing the barrel of a gun to the woman's head and threatening her life. According to police, Deluisio, while driving, again placed a gun to the victim's head that same month.

Deluisio later was arrested for allegedly assaulting the woman on Aug. 12, but the victim withdrew her complaint against Deluisio on Aug. 23 and he was released from jail.

According to police, on Oct. 25, Deluisio struck the victim's face with his elbow, causing swelling and numbness.

On Dec. 11, police say Deluisio threw a cellphone at the woman, striking her in the nose. Deluisio then allegedly threw a large candle at the victim, striking her in the cheek. Police say he then grabbed her by the throat and lifted her off the ground. When Deluisio released her, police say, he punched the victim in her face, cracking and chipping her teeth.

According to court records, police say Deluisio's assaults on the victim continued until March of this year, when he was arrested again.

Deluisio is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of a $50,000 bond pending a formal arraignment scheduled for June 27.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

