'Free Little Pantry' becomes part of Tarentum Friendship Garden

Take what you need, leave what you can.

Which can be in a can, or a box, or, well, any kind of packaging.

A "Free Little Pantry" is the newest addition to the Tarentum Friendship Garden.

The pantry, which, truth be told, is of a rather decent size, follows the same principle of the garden, from which anyone is welcome to take whatever they need.

There were only about a half-dozen items in the pantry on Tuesday afternoon, with plenty of space for more to be added.

"If you have extra nonperishable food items please feel free to leave them in the Free Little Pantry," garden organizers said on their Facebook page . "If you are in need of some food to help supplement you or your family, you are welcome to some of the food in the pantry."

The garden had its spring planting day on April 14. About 30 volunteers turned out to clean up after winter, pull weeds and plant spring vegetables — peas, broccoli, lettuce, spinach and Swiss chard.

Two pear trees were added, along with six more blueberry bushes.

The summer planting day is set for May 19 with tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and squash on the agenda.

