Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

'Free Little Pantry' becomes part of Tarentum Friendship Garden

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
A 'Free Little Pantry' has been added to the Tarentum Friendship Garden.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
A 'Free Little Pantry' has been added to the Tarentum Friendship Garden.
A closer view of the pantry on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
A closer view of the pantry on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Updated 33 minutes ago

Take what you need, leave what you can.

Which can be in a can, or a box, or, well, any kind of packaging.

A "Free Little Pantry" is the newest addition to the Tarentum Friendship Garden.

The pantry, which, truth be told, is of a rather decent size, follows the same principle of the garden, from which anyone is welcome to take whatever they need.

There were only about a half-dozen items in the pantry on Tuesday afternoon, with plenty of space for more to be added.

"If you have extra nonperishable food items please feel free to leave them in the Free Little Pantry," garden organizers said on their Facebook page . "If you are in need of some food to help supplement you or your family, you are welcome to some of the food in the pantry."

The garden had its spring planting day on April 14. About 30 volunteers turned out to clean up after winter, pull weeds and plant spring vegetables — peas, broccoli, lettuce, spinach and Swiss chard.

Two pear trees were added, along with six more blueberry bushes.

The summer planting day is set for May 19 with tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and squash on the agenda.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me