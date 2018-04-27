Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Deer Lakes third-grader headed to Philly for Rubik's Cube competition

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Friday, April 27, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
Deer Lakes third grade student Christian Cappetta, 10, solves a Rubik's Cube as his teacher Sherry Soxman watches.
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes third grade student Christian Cappetta, 10, solves a Rubik's Cube as his teacher Sherry Soxman watches.
East Union Intermediate Center teacher Sherry Soxman helps her student Christian Cappetto, 10, set out all of his different Rubik's Cubes. Cappetto will compete in a national championship for Rubik's Cubes this weekend.
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
East Union Intermediate Center teacher Sherry Soxman helps her student Christian Cappetto, 10, set out all of his different Rubik's Cubes. Cappetto will compete in a national championship for Rubik's Cubes this weekend.

Updated 50 minutes ago

Deer Lakes third grader Christian Cappetta had never picked up a Rubik's Cube until a few months ago, and now he's headed to compete in a national championship.

Christian, 10, heads to Philadelphia this weekend to compete in the Hasbro Rubik's Cube Championship. He'll compete against other kids his age trying to win the $5,000 grand prize.

The competition takes place Saturday and Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Participants will have three solves on Saturday followed by the finals on Sunday.

Christian can solve a cube in about a minute, but he'd like to beat that this weekend.

"I want a 45 second solve," he said. "That would be amazing."

Christian's teacher, Sherry Soxman, got a box of the Rubik's Cubes for her class to help with their problem solving skills and Cappetta instantly took to it.

"Did I think that any of my students would be able to solve it, especially as quickly as Christian? No, I actually didn't," she said. "I wasn't surprised because he really is a hard worker."

Christian's mom, Dawn Cappetta, said she's proud of how fast Christian caught on.

"It's just a fun hobby — he really loves to do it," she said. "It's kind of neat to see him grab something that is just so different than a lot of the kids."

Dawn and her husband Chris have never been able to solve the cube themselves, but were able to dig out an old one from storage for Christian.

"We joke with him and say, 'when we were kids we moved the stickers to solve it,'" Dawn Cappetta said.

Christian has more than 20 cubes already, each one a little different. He said he'd like to get up to 35.

Soxman said she has older kids come to her classroom looking for Christian to help them solve their cubes.

"I memorized all these moves," Christian said. "It's hard to teach people because it's all just muscle memory."

He's been practicing at school and in his free time for this weekend. He said he's nervous, but looking forward to the competition.

Christian just has one strategy going into competition.

"I'm going to try to solve it fast," he said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me