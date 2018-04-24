Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Plum grad is the school district's new assistant superintendent

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 10:33 p.m.
Rick Walsh, the Plum School District's new assistant superintendent for kindergarten through eighth grades.
Michael DiVittorio/Tribune-Review
Rick Walsh, the Plum School District's new assistant superintendent for kindergarten through eighth grades.

Updated 6 hours ago

Rick Walsh, a principal in the Pine-Richland school system, has been hired as Plum School District's new assistant superintendent.

The Plum School Board voted 8-1 Tuesday to hire the 1987 Plum High School graduate as the district's administrator to manage kindergarten through eighth grades. Walsh is principal of Wexford Elementary School in the Pine-Richland School District.

Plum School Director Rich Zucco said he voted no because he did not have enough time to scrutinize the candidate.

“He has outstanding ability and a great track record for increasing student achievement levels,” board President Steve Schlauch said. “Results don't lie. This is an outstanding hire for Plum School District.”

The position was posted on the district's website, and applications were accepted through April 6. There were 25 candidates; seven were interviewed, and two were selected as finalists.

Superintendent Brendan Hyland, who was sworn in as Plum's top administrator last month, went over some of Walsh's accolades while welcoming him to the district.

“During his tenure as an administrator in multiple school districts, he was able to significantly improve student achievement levels that resulted in external acknowledgments and validation at the local, state and national levels,” Hyland said.

Walsh has worked as a principal in the Pine-Richland School District for the past 10 years.

He was the Trinity Area School District's Trinity East Elementary School principal from July 2003 through November 2008. He received the Keystone Excellence Award and the U.S. Department of Education National Blue Ribbon in 2014.

His starting salary in Plum is $130,000. An official start date was not set.

“It just feels right coming back home,” Walsh said. “I am looking forward to meeting the students, their families, building teachers, administrators... I'm really looking forward to the transition, rolling up my sleeves and getting started.”

Gail Yamnitzky is the assistant superintendent for ninth through 12th grades.

Also, the board unanimously voted to hire Jim McClelland as director of facilities. His salary is $80,000. A start date has not been set.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me