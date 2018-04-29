Relay for Life season starts Saturday in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When: Noon Saturday, May 5, to 8 a.m. Sunday, May 6

Ricki Evans' family started its Relay for Life team in memory of her aunt, Sandy Pyle, who died from breast cancer seven years ago.

Now, her sister, Laurie Deabout, has been added to the list, Evans said. Just 29, her sister was diagnosed with breast cancer three months ago.

This is the 20th year that Evans will be involved in the American Cancer Society fundraiser, organizing the Ford City relay in June.

“The survivors are why we do it,” Evans said. “We get out there and enjoy the day, and hope that, some day, we'll have a cure and we won't have to walk.”

Five relays are being held in the Alle-Kiski Valley this year, beginning the weekend of May 5 in Murrysville.

Others are being held in Harrison, Oakmont, and Kiski Township.

Started in 1985, Relay for Life is the American Cancer Society's signature fundraiser. A team fundraising event, each is six-to-24 hours long and each team is asked to have a member on the track at all times.

The events are meant to honor cancer survivors, remember those lost and raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Teams raise money at relays by collecting donations for food, games, and activities. The money raised funds research, patient support services, prevention and education information, and detection and treatment programs.

The Relay for Life of Alle-Kiski Valley, held in New Kensington for 16 years, will not be held this year after it was disbanded last year because of declining participation and income. It was merged with the Highlands relay in Harrison.

Three or four teams from New Kensington have joined the Highlands relay, said Jim Larko, a member of the event committee and a team captain.

Traditionally 24 hours, some relays have switched to shorter formats.

Evans said the Ford City relay changed from 24 hours to 14 in 2017, mainly because of a lack of interest in the early morning hours. They found it didn't impact how much money was raised.

“It wasn't feasible,” she said of a 24-hour relay. “We weren't making any money during those hours. We didn't have the walkers like we used to.”

Evans expects around 20 teams to participate in the Ford City relay. There will be two ceremonies for survivors, at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The Riverview relay in Oakmont raises the same money in 12 hours that it used to do in 24, said Moochie Donatucci, who has been involved in the relay for 18 years and leading it for five.

“I started out in relay relaying for family members and friends,” she said. “Then, almost 11 years ago, I was diagnosed with cancer.”

After 11 years, she's considered cured.

“I continue to fight the fight,” Donatucci said. “One of the reasons I am here is because the American Cancer Society helps to support finding a cure for cancer.”

At Highlands, Larko, who lost both of his parents to cancer, said they are going to talk more about the services available to cancer survivors, such as ride services and programs to help women in treatment do their hair and makeup.

“A lot of times, we're just there having entertainment and vendors and stuff like that. We're going to try to spotlight programs they have going on,” he said.

But there will be entertainment and food, too.

On the entertainment, American Idol contestant Aubrey Burchell, of Irwin, is scheduled to perform at 3 p.m. the day of the relay on June 2.

In addition to the regular food offerings, several food trucks will be available during the dinner hour from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Highlands relay ends with a fireworks display.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.