Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

NRG's Springdale power plant debated at public hearing

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 10:18 p.m.
James Harvey II speaks during a public hearing regarding the DEP's tentative decision to issue a permit for discharges from the Cheswick Generating Station on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 in the Marshall Auditorium at Springdale High School.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
James Harvey II speaks during a public hearing regarding the DEP's tentative decision to issue a permit for discharges from the Cheswick Generating Station on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 in the Marshall Auditorium at Springdale High School.
Fred Kraybill waits to speak during a public hearing regarding the DEP's tentative decision to issue a permit for discharges from the Cheswick Generating Station on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 in the Marshall Auditorium at Springdale High School.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Fred Kraybill waits to speak during a public hearing regarding the DEP's tentative decision to issue a permit for discharges from the Cheswick Generating Station on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 in the Marshall Auditorium at Springdale High School.
Fred Kraybill speaks during a public hearing regarding the DEP's tentative decision to issue a permit for discharges from the Cheswick Generating Station on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 in the Marshall Auditorium at Springdale High School.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Fred Kraybill speaks during a public hearing regarding the DEP's tentative decision to issue a permit for discharges from the Cheswick Generating Station on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 in the Marshall Auditorium at Springdale High School.
Kevin Panzino, plant manager of the Cheswick Generating Station, speaks to the audience during a public hearing regarding the DEP's tentative decision to issue a permit for discharges from the Cheswick Generating Station on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 in the Marshall Auditorium at Springdale High School.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Kevin Panzino, plant manager of the Cheswick Generating Station, speaks to the audience during a public hearing regarding the DEP's tentative decision to issue a permit for discharges from the Cheswick Generating Station on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 in the Marshall Auditorium at Springdale High School.
Fred Kraybill waits to speak during a public hearing regarding the DEP's tentative decision to issue a permit for discharges from the Cheswick Generating Station on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 in the Marshall Auditorium at Springdale High School.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Fred Kraybill waits to speak during a public hearing regarding the DEP's tentative decision to issue a permit for discharges from the Cheswick Generating Station on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 in the Marshall Auditorium at Springdale High School.

Updated 4 hours ago

About 50 people filled the Springdale Jr./Sr. High School auditorium Wednesday during a public hearing about water discharges from NRG's Springdale power plant.

The state Department of Environmental Protection held the hearing to gather testimony from residents regarding a permit for wastewater discharges from the plant. It is Allegheny County's only remaining coal-fired power plant and continues to operate under an extension to a permit that expired in August 2012.

DEP may issue a permit to allow discharges from the plant into the Allegheny River, giving the plant until 2023 to become compliant with regulations. Many at the hearing want the permit to require the plant to become compliant by 2020.

The plant has two outflows of industrial wastewater into the Allegheny River and four additional discharges, one of industrial wastewater and three of stormwater into Little Deer Creek, about 5 miles from where it flows into the Allegheny River.

About two dozen people gave testimony including residents, environmental advocates and the plant manager.

Most of the people who spoke expressed concerns about water contaminates, including lead and mercury, that they believe could be responsible for contaminating drinking water and causing illnesses such as asthma and cancer.

Speakers called for the coal-fired plant to be shut down and replaced with a renewable energy plant using wind or solar.

Springdale resident Marti Blake has lived across the street from the plant since 1990.

“I have witnessed firsthand the terrible pollution, particulates, coal dust on my property,” she said.

“I feel the DEP needs to step up immediately and enforce a new permit that will not allow the (Springdale) power plant to emit all the toxins mentioned. Trust me, this will save the lives of thousands,” she added.

Verona resident Laura Jacko brought her 8-month-old son. She said the DEP shouldn't delay any further in issuing the permit to ensure everyone has safe drinking water and would like the DEP to require compliance sooner than 2023.

“The delay only continues to endanger our water supply, his water supply and is a danger to the community,” she said.

Jacko said what the plant is doing and what the DEP allows the plant to discharge is in violation of the state constitution, which guarantees residents the right to clean water and clean air.

Plant manager Kevin Panzino said the plant has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to clean the plant and install scrubbers and other pollution control systems. He said they have been in compliance with the permit since 2012.

“You are all welcome to come to my plant,” he said. “I want you to see what we do.”

DEP spokeswoman Lauren Fraley said the agency takes all of the comments and testimony seriously and will take them under consideration as it moves forward in the permitting process. She couldn't respond to specific questions or concerns but said they would all be addressed in a formal response document from the department.

Fraley said while there is no timeline for issuing the permit, ideally it would be done before the end of this year.

People unable to attend the hearing can submit three copies of a written statement and exhibits within the 10 days of the hearing to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Bureau of Clean Water, P.O. Box 8774, Harrisburg, PA 17105-8774.

Written submittals must contain the following:

• Name, address and telephone number of the person submitting the comments.

• Identification of the proposed draft permit, PA0001627.

• Concise statements regarding the relevancy of the information in support of or objections to issuance of the permit.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me