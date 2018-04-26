Leechburg Area to participate in national reading program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Primary grade students in the Leechburg Area School District will be part of a $14.65 million federal program designed to improve literacy skills.

Learning Ovations, a program to provide teacher coaching and individualized curriculum to help younger students keep pace in reading achievement, will be implemented.

Leechburg will be one of 75 schools in Western Pennsylvania, eastern New York State and Southern California to participate in the program.

Leechburg Elementary Principal David Keibler said the program will start next year with students in kindergarten and first grade. The 2019-2020 school year will bring on second grade students and third graders will be added the following year.

Schools each will receive a $20,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Education. Leechburg Area won't have to use any local money.

The curriculum design, called United2Read, was created by the University of California at Irvine and promotes individualized instruction for high-need students.

In other program districts in Florida and Arizona, both struggling and successful students were able to improve reading scores.

In a Department of Education release, Amanda Jacobs, principal of Phoenix Collegiate Academy, said the program “was a major relief to literacy teachers. They had the data to tell them what to do and they felt confident in their instructional decision-making.”

Also, the release stated that many high-need students do not achieve literacy proficiency because they lack personalized instruction.

Keibler said Wednesday that no Leechburg curriculum changes would be needed to include the program.

George Guido is a freelance writer.