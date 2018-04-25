Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Renovated Leechburg museum to open by Memorial Day

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 3:09 p.m.
Cora Lee Cole | For the Tribune-Review
Updated 3 hours ago

A revamped Leechburg museum should open around Memorial Day.

Volunteer Larry Boehm said the all-volunteer effort has thus far painted at least five of the nearly 20 rooms in the circa 1840s house, acquired by the Leechburg Area Historical Society in the 1990s.

Since February, about 12 volunteers — all retired except for Boehm — also put in new flooring.

Much of the work involves putting related items of the collection together, rather than have them located in different rooms.

“In some cases, there will be new displays,” Boehm said.

“Memorial Day appears to a firm.,” Boehm said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

