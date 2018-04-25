Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

'Blessing of the bikes' set for Sunday in Leechburg

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 3:03 p.m.
A biker bows his head during last year's Blessing of the Bikes in Leechburg.
Erica Dietz | For the Tribune-Review
A biker bows his head during last year's Blessing of the Bikes in Leechburg.

Updated 9 hours ago

Leechburg's 5th annual Blessing of the Bikes is slated for Sunday.

“We could have a few — or hundreds — of riders. It all depends on the weather,” said the Rev. Gary Lyon, a pastor of the Cross Roads Community Presbyterian Church, Leechburg.

The gathering will be at the Leechburg Fire Hall at Canal Street.

The rain day is May 7.

“But the weather is supposed to be good. So we're hopeful,” Lyon said.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. and the presentation will begin at noon, he said.

Lyon will present the blessing prayer.

He is a member of the Leechburg Fire Department.

A tribute run of about 75 minutes will be along Beaver Run Road.

A percentage of the money will go to the Leechburg Ministerial Disaster Relief Fund.

The Ministerial Assoc. gives grants of $300 to $500 to people who have suffered a disaster, Lyon said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

