DEP launching investigation into source of gasoline in Harrison sewer

The state Department of Environmental Protection will investigate how gasoline got into Harrison's sewer system this year, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Gasoline fumes were reported in a business and a home in the area of Freeport and Springhill roads in late February.

They was traced to the sewer, and the township hired a contractor to make an emergency repair to its sewer line to stop the gasoline from getting into it.

“DEP will launch an investigation into the cause and source of the gasoline into the sewer lateral and has approved a contractor,” spokeswoman Lauren Fraley said.

The contractor, Envirotrac of Marshall Township, will identify the source, measure its impact and determine whether further action is needed.

There is no timeframe for the work yet, as the agency is developing the scope of work and pursuing access agreements with property owners, Fraley said.

Harrison Solicitor Emily Mueller declined to comment Wednesday.

Fraley had previously said the DEP was told about the gasoline odor March 2. It later learned the odors were first noticed Feb. 26.

The township paid State Pipe Services of Cranberry $14,800 to line the sewer pipe to prevent infiltration. Work was done March 3.

A manhole cover at Freeport and Springhill roads had been left open for a while to allow any gasoline vapors in the sewer to escape.

