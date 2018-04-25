Chinese auction, 'pass the helmet' at Lernerville to benefit Autism Society
Joey Tomson, 17, knows more about Autism than most people and his first-hand experience is behind Friday night's fundraiser at Lernerville Speedway.
Joey's brother, Dougie, now 20, was diagnosed in 2001.
“It was like he (Joey) became the older brother,” said their mother, Michelle Tomson, who, with her husband, own the Don Martin Memorial Speedway in Buffalo.
Joey started helping his bother whenever he could as young as he could, Michelle Tomson said.
Last year, at Joey's suggestion, racers took off helmets and passed them around to the crown to collect donations to help The Autism Society of Pittsburgh.
This year, Joey came up with more.
In addition to passing the helmets, a Chinese auction will be held. Donations came from track drivers, businesses and sponsors, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Autism Society will have people there to explain autism.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m., racing at 7:30 p.m. sharp.
