Chinese auction, 'pass the helmet' at Lernerville to benefit Autism Society

Autism

Autism is a neurological disorder affecting brain function.

• Autism occurs once in every 88 births.• Four out of 5 diagnosed with autism are boys and 4 out of 5 are first-born.

• Autism typically appears during the first three years of life.

• Early intervention is the most vital for best outcomes.• Autism impairs social and communication skills.

• Autism prevents understanding of what the person hears, sees, or senses.• Autism is an “equal opportunity” impairment, affecting all racial, ethnic and socio-economic groups.

• Those with autism never stop learning.

• Appropriate education and training makes autism less disabling.

•Those with autism can lead productive lives.

Source: The Autism Society of Pittsburgh