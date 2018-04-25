Active shooter drill planned for Friday at Springdale Jr./Sr. High School
Allegheny Valley Regional Emergency Management and the Allegheny Valley School District will hold an active shooter drill Friday that may close some streets and parking lots near Springdale Jr./Sr. High School.
Residents may also see police, fire, and other emergency response vehicles using their lights and sirens.
The drill will involve an intruder and active shooter scenario and will test practices outlined in the district's emergency management plan.
Although there isn't any school Friday because it's a professional development day, some students and staff have volunteered to participate in the drill.
Lower Valley Ambulance Service, Allegheny County Emergency Management, Allegheny Valley Hospital, and Life Flight will all be participating.
