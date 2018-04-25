Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Active shooter drill planned for Friday at Springdale Jr./Sr. High School

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 4:39 p.m.
Springdale Junior-Senior High School on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Springdale Junior-Senior High School on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

Allegheny Valley Regional Emergency Management and the Allegheny Valley School District will hold an active shooter drill Friday that may close some streets and parking lots near Springdale Jr./Sr. High School.

Residents may also see police, fire, and other emergency response vehicles using their lights and sirens.

The drill will involve an intruder and active shooter scenario and will test practices outlined in the district's emergency management plan.

Although there isn't any school Friday because it's a professional development day, some students and staff have volunteered to participate in the drill.

Lower Valley Ambulance Service, Allegheny County Emergency Management, Allegheny Valley Hospital, and Life Flight will all be participating.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

