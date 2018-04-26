Tarentum police to begin enforcing property maintenance codes
Spring is here and, with it, comes code enforcement.
Tarentum police and code enforcement officers will begin enforcement of property maintenance ordinances, the borough police department announced on its Facebook page.
They'll be looking for:
• High grass and weeds
• Clutter on porches
• Garbage on properties
• Abandoned vehicles
• Failure to maintain property
The borough says increased property maintenance concerns and building deterioration are hurting the community. Borough Council has pushed for “an increase in the issuance of tickets, citations and penalties to owners and/or occupiers of said properties for code and property maintenance violations,” according to the borough's website.
Residents can report problems or concerns at: https://bit.ly/2Fl0pFM
The borough can also be reached at 724-224-1818.
