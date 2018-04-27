Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Saving the Salina Bridge to be costly project

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Friday, April 27, 2018, 4:30 p.m.
PennDOT plans to either repair or replace the Salina Bridge, which spans the Kiski River between Kiski and Bell townships.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
PennDOT plans to either repair or replace the Salina Bridge, which spans the Kiski River between Kiski and Bell townships.
The historical Salina Bridge, built in 1906 spanning the Kiski River, is in poor condition and has weight restrictions. The bridge hasn’t been rehabilitated since 1978.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
The historical Salina Bridge, built in 1906 spanning the Kiski River, is in poor condition and has weight restrictions. The bridge hasn’t been rehabilitated since 1978.
The Salina Bridge spans the Kiski River between Bell and Kiski Townships.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
The Salina Bridge spans the Kiski River between Bell and Kiski Townships.
This photo of the Salina Bridge was taken in 1907 and is displayed at the nearby Salina Inn.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
This photo of the Salina Bridge was taken in 1907 and is displayed at the nearby Salina Inn.

Updated 2 hours ago

More than 100 area residents showed Thursday at the Bell Township Volunteer Fire Department Recreation Hall to learn about the fate of the Salina Bridge.

PennDOT presented three options, costing roughly from $11 million to $22 million, to rehabilitate the bridge spanning the Kiski River between Bell and Kiski townships.

The meeting was held to outline the options for the century-old, which is eligible for a listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

Built in 1906, the Salina Bridge is a Parker Truss bridge, a design used for long spans from the mid-1800s through the early 1900s.

It was last rehabilitated in 1978.

The bridge serves just over 600 cars a day, according to PennDOT.

The span is structurally deficient and cannot carry water pumper fire trucks, which has been an issue for firefighters responding to local emergencies.

Although the bridge's steel is degrading and it's narrow by today's standards, the bridge still is safe for light traffic, according to Troy Pritts, design project manager for PennDOT district 12.

The bridge is woefully shy of current transportation standards — not even 19 feet wide. The minimum width for the bridge should be 28 foot, according to Pritts.

PennDOT will analyze the public's comments and project information and select an alternative and start design work in 2020. Construction could start in 2022, according to Pritts.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me