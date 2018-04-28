Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Duquesne taps Armstrong DA as Woman of the Year

Joyce Hanz | Saturday, April 28, 2018, 1:24 p.m.
Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton, her husband, Joe, and daughter, Emma, celebrate Charlton being named the Duquesne University School of Law's Woman of the Year for 2018.
Courtesy of Katie Charlton
Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton, her husband, Joe, and daughter, Emma, celebrate Charlton being named the Duquesne University School of Law's Woman of the Year for 2018.

Updated less than a minute ago

After a historic election victory in 2017 that made Katie Charlton the first female district attorney in Armstrong County, she's received another prestigious recognition.

Charlton, a Leechburg Area School District alumnus, was awarded the Duquesne University School of Law's Woman of the Year Award, during a reception held at the Omni William Penn Hotel in Pittsburgh this month.

Her attorney husband, Joe, and two children , Emma and Cash, were on hand to celebrate the honor.

“I am incredibly humbled to be included in a category with so many notable women in the profession, including Chief Judge Joy Flowers Conti of the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania and Judge Maureen Lally-Green, Dean of the Duquesne University School of Law and former Superior Court Judge,” Charlton said.

Carlton graduated with her law degree magna cum laude from Duquesne in 2008, serving on the National Moot Court team.

“Serving (moot court team) gave me invaluable courtroom experience and further allowed me to work with one of the top trial attorneys in Western Pennsylvania,” she said.

Charlton dreamed of a legal life from an early age, recognizing her career calling in elementary school.

“I wanted to be a lawyer since the second grade,” she said. “I don't remember what prompted my interest, other than I was really interested at that time in the history of the United States and the presidents — and I knew many of them had been attorneys.”

Charlton's sister, Kim Foust Foster of Leechburg, recalls a motivated young Katie.

“She has always been very energetic and driven with everything she does. She is a hard worker and is always up for any challenge,” Foster said. “She had her first mock trial when she was in the sixth-grade. She is a true inspiration for woman lawyers.”

Charlton resides in South Buffalo and, before taking the helm as district attorney, was a partner with her husband at Charlton & Charlton, formed in 2011.

“We practiced together until I was sworn in as district attorney,” Charlton said. “I no longer practice at the firm, which is now Charlton Law. He and I had a bit of an adjustment period when I was sworn in, as we had practiced together for many years.”

Charlton said her new district attorney job is going “very well.”

“My last hire for an Assistant District Attorney position began working in the office this past week,” Charlton said. “I am really looking forward to working with him and the fresh ideas he is bringing to the office.”

Charlton has a message for girls seeking careers in law.

“The message that I hope is getting out there to all girls and young women is that there are no boundaries as to what women can achieve. I have a young daughter, Emma, and I see that she dreams big as to what her future holds.”

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me