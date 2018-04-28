Duquesne taps Armstrong DA as Woman of the Year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After a historic election victory in 2017 that made Katie Charlton the first female district attorney in Armstrong County, she's received another prestigious recognition.

Charlton, a Leechburg Area School District alumnus, was awarded the Duquesne University School of Law's Woman of the Year Award, during a reception held at the Omni William Penn Hotel in Pittsburgh this month.

Her attorney husband, Joe, and two children , Emma and Cash, were on hand to celebrate the honor.

“I am incredibly humbled to be included in a category with so many notable women in the profession, including Chief Judge Joy Flowers Conti of the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania and Judge Maureen Lally-Green, Dean of the Duquesne University School of Law and former Superior Court Judge,” Charlton said.

Carlton graduated with her law degree magna cum laude from Duquesne in 2008, serving on the National Moot Court team.

“Serving (moot court team) gave me invaluable courtroom experience and further allowed me to work with one of the top trial attorneys in Western Pennsylvania,” she said.

Charlton dreamed of a legal life from an early age, recognizing her career calling in elementary school.

“I wanted to be a lawyer since the second grade,” she said. “I don't remember what prompted my interest, other than I was really interested at that time in the history of the United States and the presidents — and I knew many of them had been attorneys.”

Charlton's sister, Kim Foust Foster of Leechburg, recalls a motivated young Katie.

“She has always been very energetic and driven with everything she does. She is a hard worker and is always up for any challenge,” Foster said. “She had her first mock trial when she was in the sixth-grade. She is a true inspiration for woman lawyers.”

Charlton resides in South Buffalo and, before taking the helm as district attorney, was a partner with her husband at Charlton & Charlton, formed in 2011.

“We practiced together until I was sworn in as district attorney,” Charlton said. “I no longer practice at the firm, which is now Charlton Law. He and I had a bit of an adjustment period when I was sworn in, as we had practiced together for many years.”

Charlton said her new district attorney job is going “very well.”

“My last hire for an Assistant District Attorney position began working in the office this past week,” Charlton said. “I am really looking forward to working with him and the fresh ideas he is bringing to the office.”

Charlton has a message for girls seeking careers in law.

“The message that I hope is getting out there to all girls and young women is that there are no boundaries as to what women can achieve. I have a young daughter, Emma, and I see that she dreams big as to what her future holds.”

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.