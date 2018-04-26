North Apollo to start work on two badly worn roads this summer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two North Apollo roads worn down to earth and stone in spots are up for work this year.

“It's been 30-plus years since they had anything done on those roads,” Councilman Bill Campbell, street committee chairman, said. “There are ditches where the water runs across them.”

The borough has budgeted about $70,000 to work on Hickory Nut Road and Oakwood Avenue this summer, said borough engineer Bill Braun of Senate Engineering.

The borough is seeking bids, which will be opened on May 7, he said.

“These are the priority since council said they were in the worst condition and should be addressed first,” Braun said.

Campbell would like to get the work started in July.

The work includes milling the roads and laying a base of milled asphalt and stone this summer.

Next year, the borough will lay a finishing coat of oil and stone chips.

There will be traffic restrictions during the work. Campbell said the borough will notify residents by letter with the details closer to the start of the project.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer.