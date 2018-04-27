Upper Burrell Clean-Up Day set for May 5
Upper Burrell's annual Clean-Up Day for residents will be held next Saturday, May 5.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the township municipal building at 3735 Seventh Street Rd.
It is open to township residents only. I.D. is required.
The township will accept, for free, items such as carpets, wood, small appliances that do not contain Freon, yard clippings, furniture, and large items usually not taken unless special arrangements are made.
Items that will not be collected include:
• Construction materials — shingles
• Batteries — gasoline — oils — fluids
• Paint — pesticides
• Hazardous materials
• Appliances containing Freon
• Electronics
Tires cost a fee depending on their size and if they are on a rim.
The tire fees are as follows:
• Car tire, no rim: $3
• Car tire with rim: $4
• Truck tire up to 17”, no rim: $4
• Truck tire up to 17” with rim: $5
• Truck tire, 18” to 24.5”, no rim: $9
• Truck tire, 18” to 24.5” with rim: $20
• Tractor tires, no rim: $25
• Tractor tires with rim: $36
