Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Pittsburgh Glass Works laid-off workers cleared for federal benefits

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 6:12 p.m.
The Pittsburgh Glass Works plant in East Deer. (Trib Photo)
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
The Pittsburgh Glass Works plant in East Deer. (Trib Photo)
The Pittsburgh Glass Works plant in East Deer, owned by Mexico-based glass maker Vitro.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
The Pittsburgh Glass Works plant in East Deer, owned by Mexico-based glass maker Vitro.

Updated 2 hours ago

After four months of suspense, about 200 workers who stand to be laid off at Pittsburgh Glass Works Creighton plant in East Deer learned Thursday they will be eligible for federal unemployment benefits.

“This is great news for all the Creighton employees, salaried and hourly,” said Kent Crytzer, 63, of Buffalo Township, the Glass Works union president for United Steelworkers.

The United Steelworkers, which represents the workers, filed a petition Dec. 13 with the U.S. Department of Labor's Trade Adjustment Assistance Program (TAA), claiming the workers were adversely affected by foreign trade.

Under TAA, laid-off workers can receive extended unemployment compensation, job retraining and allowances for relocation expenses, in addition to state benefits.

PGW, a division of Mexico-based Vitro, announced last year it would shutter the plant and lay off about 200 employees. Vitro agreed in late 2016 to purchase the 133-year-old original glass factory of Pittsburgh Plate Glass.

Half of the Creighton plant's production will move to Mexico, while the plant will be shuttered sometime in June, according to PGW.

“This will finally allow the impacted employees an opportunity to plan a life ahead,” said James Watt, international staff representative for the United Steelworkers, who filed the TAA petition.

“This will finally allow the impacted employees an opportunity to plan a life ahead.”

The benefits will be especially valuable to employees without specialized skills, about 80 percent of PGW's workforce, who will need to find a different career path.

Older workers such as Crytzer will opt to retire.

But first, the workers need to know more about the federal benefits, according to Crytzer.

Jennifer Eck, PGW spokeswoman said, “PGW will work with all responsible entities to ensure these employees know how to access any and all resources they are eligible for as part of the TAA program.”

TAA allows a much longer period of time for workers to retrain and get unemployment compensation while going to school.

For example, other union workers who have received the TAA benefits were able to enroll in an 18-month program in heating and air conditioning, while receiving income benefits, according to Watt.

The state unemployment income benefit only runs for 26 weeks.

For workers close to retirement, TAA offers supplemental income for up to $10,000 to fill the gap if the worker takes a job that pays less than their current position, he added.

The Creighton plant is closing for a number of reasons, according to PGW CEO and President Joe Stas. The aging facility couldn't keep up with increasing technological demands. And it had the capacity to produce 2 million more units per year than the market demands.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me