Pittsburgh Glass Works laid-off workers cleared for federal benefits

After four months of suspense, about 200 workers who stand to be laid off at Pittsburgh Glass Works Creighton plant in East Deer learned Thursday they will be eligible for federal unemployment benefits.

“This is great news for all the Creighton employees, salaried and hourly,” said Kent Crytzer, 63, of Buffalo Township, the Glass Works union president for United Steelworkers.

The United Steelworkers, which represents the workers, filed a petition Dec. 13 with the U.S. Department of Labor's Trade Adjustment Assistance Program (TAA), claiming the workers were adversely affected by foreign trade.

Under TAA, laid-off workers can receive extended unemployment compensation, job retraining and allowances for relocation expenses, in addition to state benefits.

PGW, a division of Mexico-based Vitro, announced last year it would shutter the plant and lay off about 200 employees. Vitro agreed in late 2016 to purchase the 133-year-old original glass factory of Pittsburgh Plate Glass.

Half of the Creighton plant's production will move to Mexico, while the plant will be shuttered sometime in June, according to PGW.

“This will finally allow the impacted employees an opportunity to plan a life ahead,” said James Watt, international staff representative for the United Steelworkers, who filed the TAA petition.

The benefits will be especially valuable to employees without specialized skills, about 80 percent of PGW's workforce, who will need to find a different career path.

Older workers such as Crytzer will opt to retire.

But first, the workers need to know more about the federal benefits, according to Crytzer.

Jennifer Eck, PGW spokeswoman said, “PGW will work with all responsible entities to ensure these employees know how to access any and all resources they are eligible for as part of the TAA program.”

TAA allows a much longer period of time for workers to retrain and get unemployment compensation while going to school.

For example, other union workers who have received the TAA benefits were able to enroll in an 18-month program in heating and air conditioning, while receiving income benefits, according to Watt.

The state unemployment income benefit only runs for 26 weeks.

For workers close to retirement, TAA offers supplemental income for up to $10,000 to fill the gap if the worker takes a job that pays less than their current position, he added.

The Creighton plant is closing for a number of reasons, according to PGW CEO and President Joe Stas. The aging facility couldn't keep up with increasing technological demands. And it had the capacity to produce 2 million more units per year than the market demands.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer.