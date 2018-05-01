Lower Burrell moves to replace Broadway Avenue bridge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lower Burrell soon will hire a contractor to knock down and replace a dangerous, deteriorating bridge in the city's Kinloch section.

The news comes as a welcome relief to resident Roland Beck, who has been worried about the state of the small span for years.

“This is a hazard back here,” Beck, 69, said of the bridge along Broadway Avenue, which was reduced to one lane about a year ago because of a collapsing wall. “I'm glad they're going to do it — finally.

“Whatever they're going to do, I hope they just make it safe because kids play all around here. That's the main thing.”

Beck has lived next to the bridge, which spans a tributary to Puckety Creek, since 2005. He said he and his wife frequently have to tell children not to play by it because it isn't safe.

“I don't care if they shut it down for five years — fix the thing,“ Beck said. “Get it fixed.”

The city is accepting bids until Friday to demolish the 12- by 23-foot bridge and replace it with a pre-cast reinforced concrete bridge. A contract is expected to be awarded at the May 7 council meeting.

“It's on our agenda,” Mayor Richard Callender said.

Callender said work on the bridge had been delayed but the city is finally getting it taken care of.

“It's about time,” he said. “It needed done for a while.”

City engineer Tony Males said the reason for the delay had to do with funding and the fact the bridge is along a road that doesn't see a high volume of traffic. Only a few hundred vehicles use the bridge per day, he said.

“As far as bridges go, this is about as small as they get,” he said.

Males estimates the project will cost the city around $80,000, and the contractor should have everything completed within 30 to 45 days of the start date.

“It's a relatively small project,” he said.

Kinloch resident Rick Adams, 64, also is happy the city is replacing the bridge. He has lived on the corner of Broadway and Zane avenues for more than 30 years and said the bridge has been in bad shape for at least 10 years.

“It's dangerous ... the whole thing's just corroding away,” Adams said. “It's a bridge that's got to be fixed.”

Males said the bridge is about 70 to 80 years old and in “very poor condition.”

“It is somewhat of a dangerous situation there,” Males said. “The bridge has been deteriorating for quite a while.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.