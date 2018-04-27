Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Northbound Route 28 restrictions include closing of Tarentum/New Kensington exit

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, April 27, 2018, 8:24 a.m.
A section of Route 28 will undergo major construction this year.
Updated 31 minutes ago

Traffic restrictions on northbound Route 28 in East Deer and Tarentum this weekend will include closing the Tarentum/New Kensington exit, PennDOT announced Friday.

It will happen from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday while crews with Lindy Paving are patching concrete.

Northbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane between Bailies Run Road and Route 366, and the northbound off-ramp at Exit 14 will be fully closed.

The posted detour for the ramp will take traffic to the next exit at Natrona Heights, where it will loop around and get back onto southbound Route 28 back to the Tarentum/New Kensington exit from that direction.

All work is contingent on weather.

The overall $34.34 million project, between Butler County and East Deer, includes concrete patching, an asphalt overlay, bridge preservation work, drainage and guiderail improvements, installation of a new automatic bridge de-icing system and lighting upgrades.

The project is expected to be finished in late December.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

