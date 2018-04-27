Filming of CBS series restricting traffic on Shearer Road in Plum today

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Drivers are being advised to avoid Shearer Road in Plum today.

Crews are filming for the CBS All Access show “$1” at a house on the road near Milltown Road, which will cause traffic restrictions and closings until 10 p.m., borough police Lt. Lanny Conley said.

The road will be closed while scenes are being filmed, and limited to one lane at other times, Conley said. There will be traffic back-ups and delays.

Filming is only being done there today, Conley said.

On Internet Movie Database, “$1” follows a dollar bill changing hands among a group of strangers involved in a multiple murder in a small rust-belt town in post-recession America.

The production has also used the Arnold public safety building.

The cast for the CBS All Access series includes John Carroll Lynch, Leslie Odom Jr. and Christopher Denham.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.