Valley News Dispatch

Man injured after brake failure causes crash in Parks

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Friday, April 27, 2018, 11:51 a.m.
A vehilce left Route 66 this morning after, police say, the brakes failed and the driver lost control. April 28, 2018.
Louis Ruediger | Tribune-Review
A vehilce left Route 66 this morning after, police say, the brakes failed and the driver lost control. April 28, 2018.

A man was lucky to walk away with only minor injuries in Parks Township Friday after police say the brake line in his van failed and he lost control.

The crash on busy Route 66, also known as River Road, just after 10 a.m., had the road blocked for a brief period but it has since been reopened.

Police Chief Doug Ciuca said the man walked away from the crash with only a “minor laceration” to his elbow and was taken to the hospital by his wife.

Ciuca said that the man told him he lost his brakes before his vehicle left the road and climbed the hillside near to the Riverside Drive in. The vehicle came to rest on its side but, fortunately, didn't completely roll, Ciuca said.

Ciuca said the man's story checks out, but that his department will still be looking into the crash.

“It's under investigation, he stated he lost the brakes — I found a brake line on the vehicle that was ruptured,” he said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

