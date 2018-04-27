Springdale Township officials to vote on water meter ordinance

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Springdale Township commissioners will consider an ordinance at their May 3 meeting that would replace broken water meters across the township and ensure all residents are connected to the water system.

The ordinance will allow the township to provide new water meters to about 150 homes, but will require residents to be responsible for installing them.

“They don't have to purchase the water meter, but they're going to have to install (them),” said Dawn Biery, township secretary. “If they don't get the meter installed then the water can be shut off.”

The meters are required to be installed by a registered plumber in a place that is accessible for township employees to read it.

Residents will also face a fine up to $600 a day if they don't comply with the ordinance.

If the water meters aren't working correctly, then it's impossible for the township to get an accurate reading, Biery said.

She said the meters can be broken by things like weed wackers, wear and tear and remodeling.

Biery said the meters cost about $300 a piece, which equals about a $45,000 total cost for the township.

Biery said this ordinance doesn't have anything to do with the roughly 200 residents who received inaccurate water bills for months as a result of the township's meter reader falsifying the books last year.

Officials have been working to fix those bills since the first of the year. Officials have agreed to put residents on payment plans and not issue any late fees or penalties while the issue is resolved.

