Pittsburgh Diocese plan makes 57 parishes out of 200

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh will reduce the number of parishes from about 200 to just 57 over the next several years, Bishop David Zubik confirmed Saturday.

The diocese announced about a year ago that it no longer could justify the high number of parishes and church buildings given its finances and clergy shortages. Zubik, at a press conference at Saint Paul Seminary in Pittsburgh's East Carnegie neighborhood, outlined the merger plan but announced no church closures.

Instead, each of the 57 parish groupings, will have two to five years to come up with a plan to consolidate the churches within them. A team of clergy is assigned to each grouping to head up the planning.

The plan divides the diocese into four “vicarates.” Each of those will have 14 or 15 parish groupings within them. The plan relies largely on geography, grouping nearby parishes together.

The diocese serves about 630,000 Catholics in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Greene, Lawrence and Washington counties.

Among the changes, said Zubik will be the reassignment of many priests within the dioceses. About half of the current priests will have new assignments under the plan , Zubick said.

The mergers are part of a restructuring plan dubbed “On mission for The Church Alive!” Zubik said the plan not only consolidates parishes but is designed to strengthen the diocese's mission of serving and catering to the faith of its members.

