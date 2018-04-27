Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Parks man charged with hiding murder weapon in double homicide

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Friday, April 27, 2018, 4:00 p.m.
Heather Swiklinski, left, and Dawayne Klingensmith
Updated 3 hours ago

An Apollo man has been arrested in connection with the murders of two people in Parks Township in November.

George Leonard Peace, 46, was arrested Wednesday and charged with concealing or destroying evidence and tampering with evidence for allegedly hiding the gun used in the murders of Dawayne Klingensmith, 29, and Heather Swiklinski, 22.

The couple was found shot to death in their West Fifth Street home by a relative on November 13. Swiklinski's 17-month-old child was found unharmed in a crib in another room.

According to court documents, Peace was identified as a person of interest the day police discovered the bodies after he said he was at the victims' house the weekend of the murders.

During an interview with police on Nov. 15, Peace was interviewed as a witness to the murders.

On Dec. 18, Peace told investigators he had been in possession of the firearm used in the murders since they first interviewed him. He told police he was told by one of the suspects in the case to “get rid of it.”

Peace told police he wrapped the gun in a shirt and placed it inside a Shop-Vac to hide it.

He then gave the gun away to someone else in exchange for drugs after talking with police on Nov. 16, according to court documents.

Police said the description of the gun matches the type of gun used in the murders.

Police have previously said more than five shots were fired in the incident but declined to say exactly how many.

The case is being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police. They did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the arrest.

Parks Township Chief Doug Ciuca said he didn't have any details on the arrest, but he is glad the case hasn't been turned over to the cold case file.

“I'm glad to see there's movement,” he said.

No other information was immediately available.

Peace has a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. May 2 in front of District Judge James Andring. He is being held in the Armstrong County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

