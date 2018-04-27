Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Crews battling three-story house fire in Leechburg

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Friday, April 27, 2018, 5:15 p.m.
Firemen keep an eye out for hot spots after a home at 357 Main Street caught fire on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Leechburg.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Updated 1 hour ago

Firefighters are currently battling a fire that erupted in a three-story house in Leechburg.

The blaze was reported shortly before 5 p.m. at 375 Main St., according to an Armstrong County 911 dispatcher.

There were no initial reports of injuries or entrapment, but the house is “fully involved,” the dispatcher said.

At least three fire departments are on scene, and more are responding, the dispatcher said. The lead agency is the Leechburg Volunteer Fire Department. Police and EMS have also been called.

A phone message left for fire Chief Robert “Tom” Foster wasn't immediately returned.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

