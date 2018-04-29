Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum bar goes 'to the dogs' for a good cause

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Sunday, April 29, 2018, 5:36 p.m.
Melissa Ludwig and her Cockapoo, 'Fo-poke,' (Cocker Spaniel bred with a Poodle) check out the auction items during a fundraiser benefitting Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Barley's bar in Tarentum.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Melissa Ludwig and her Cockapoo, 'Fo-poke,' (Cocker Spaniel bred with a Poodle) check out the auction items during a fundraiser benefitting Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Barley's bar in Tarentum.
Chelsy Ward of Natrona Heights holds onto her 8-month-old French Bulldog, Ducky, during a fundraiser benefitting Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Barley's bar in Tarentum.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Chelsy Ward of Natrona Heights holds onto her 8-month-old French Bulldog, Ducky, during a fundraiser benefitting Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Barley's bar in Tarentum.

Updated 1 hour ago

Quinn and Leo walked into Barley Bar and Grill along East Sixth Avenue in Tarentum, brushed cheeks with Roxie and looked for their favorite drink - water - before sitting down to hear the buzz, the Pirates on one TV and the Penguins pre-game on the other Sunday.

Quinn, a shy Cavalier King Charles spaniel, his bud Leo, a doesn't-have-an-enemy-in-the-world Yorkie Poodle mix, and Roxie, a black and white Pitt bull Terrier with the personality of a hostess, were among visitors to the bar's fundraiser.

"Bring your dog to the bar" is benefitting Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, said bar owner Cheryl Stover, of Harrison.

"You could say Barley is going to the dogs," joked her mother, June Stover, also of Harrison.

The for-fun fundraiser attracted at least six dogs just within minutes of the start of the party.

None of the dogs fought. All have the same groomer: Amy Krofchik, of New Kensington, at Bow Wow Styles along Idaho Avenue, Harrison.Krofchik assembled a basket of goodies for a raffle. There was also a golf bag donated by a beer distributor.

"This is a wonderful way to raise money for a good cause. We all love dogs," Krofchik said.

The basket included Penguins bandanas for the canine companions of the hockey greats, said Jayme Stovert , who works at Bow Wow Styles and is a regular at Barley.

Roxie was wearing a new bandana and had a jaunty step as she visited with people and pups.

"She is our nanny dog," said owner Mandie Kallner of Brackenridge.

When our twins were younger, I would lay them on the bed and Roxie would come up and stay with them until I got out of the shower," Kallner said.Campy decorations, food and drink and the start of the second playoff hockey game buoyed the spirits of the all there.

In addition to regular forms of libation and food, the party offered a "Hair of the Dog" suspiciously yellow drink, with just the right mix of pineapple, coconut and pineapple Vodka with a Tootsie Roll in the bottom of the mug, reminiscent of, err, what pups leave in the yard.

There was also a "kitty litter cake," dog bone-shaped sugar cookies and, of course, hot dogs.

There were also safe treats for the dogs.Leo was among the greeters with his owner, Michelle Fiore of Brackenridge.

"This is so cool. It's a different type of fundraiser and everyone loves dogs,"she said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me