Tarentum bar goes 'to the dogs' for a good cause

Quinn and Leo walked into Barley Bar and Grill along East Sixth Avenue in Tarentum, brushed cheeks with Roxie and looked for their favorite drink - water - before sitting down to hear the buzz, the Pirates on one TV and the Penguins pre-game on the other Sunday.

Quinn, a shy Cavalier King Charles spaniel, his bud Leo, a doesn't-have-an-enemy-in-the-world Yorkie Poodle mix, and Roxie, a black and white Pitt bull Terrier with the personality of a hostess, were among visitors to the bar's fundraiser.

"Bring your dog to the bar" is benefitting Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, said bar owner Cheryl Stover, of Harrison.

"You could say Barley is going to the dogs," joked her mother, June Stover, also of Harrison.

The for-fun fundraiser attracted at least six dogs just within minutes of the start of the party.

None of the dogs fought. All have the same groomer: Amy Krofchik, of New Kensington, at Bow Wow Styles along Idaho Avenue, Harrison.Krofchik assembled a basket of goodies for a raffle. There was also a golf bag donated by a beer distributor.

"This is a wonderful way to raise money for a good cause. We all love dogs," Krofchik said.

The basket included Penguins bandanas for the canine companions of the hockey greats, said Jayme Stovert , who works at Bow Wow Styles and is a regular at Barley.

Roxie was wearing a new bandana and had a jaunty step as she visited with people and pups.

"She is our nanny dog," said owner Mandie Kallner of Brackenridge.

When our twins were younger, I would lay them on the bed and Roxie would come up and stay with them until I got out of the shower," Kallner said.Campy decorations, food and drink and the start of the second playoff hockey game buoyed the spirits of the all there.

In addition to regular forms of libation and food, the party offered a "Hair of the Dog" suspiciously yellow drink, with just the right mix of pineapple, coconut and pineapple Vodka with a Tootsie Roll in the bottom of the mug, reminiscent of, err, what pups leave in the yard.

There was also a "kitty litter cake," dog bone-shaped sugar cookies and, of course, hot dogs.

There were also safe treats for the dogs.Leo was among the greeters with his owner, Michelle Fiore of Brackenridge.

"This is so cool. It's a different type of fundraiser and everyone loves dogs,"she said.

