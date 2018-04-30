Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Family raises money for autism at Lernerville race track

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Monday, April 30, 2018, 11:51 a.m.
Lernerville Speedway in Buffalo Township
Lernerville Speedway in Buffalo Township

Updated 1 hour ago

Despite the inclement weather at Lernerville race track Friday, spectators donated almost $3,200 for The Autism Society of Pittsburgh.

Passing helmets in the crowd netted about $1,300 and a Chinese auction about $1,800, according to Michelle Tomson, who with her husband owns the Don Martin Memorial Speedway in Buffalo.

The fundraiser at the dirt track was the idea of Joey Tomson, 17. His brother, Dougie, 20, was diagnosed in 2001. Joey Thomson is already making plans for the 2019 fundraiser.

•Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

