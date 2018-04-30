Springdale Township looks to fill commissioner's seat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Springdale Township has an opening for a new commissioner after the resignation of James Biery.

Biery has served on the board of commissioners for six years and resigned April 24 for “personal reasons.”

The board is expected to formally accept his resignation Thursday.

“It is my hope that by resigning at this time, the current board will appoint a qualified resident who make positive contributions to the forward progress of our community,” he said in a statement. “It has been a pleasure to serve the township.”

Residents who are interested in filling the vacancy can submit a letter of interest and their resume to the township by mailing them to P.O. Box 177, Harwick 15049. They can also be emailed to sprtwp@verizon.net or dropped off in person at the township building, 100 Plate Drive.

The township is required by state law to fill the position within 30 days after accepting the resignation.

The new commissioner will serve the remaining year and a half left on Biery's term.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.