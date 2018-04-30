Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

New Kensington man leads police on car chase, feigns to be in bed as police arrest him

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Monday, April 30, 2018, 6:03 p.m.

A New Kensington man pretended to be in bed after leading police on a brief car and foot chase Sunday evening, police said.

Jadrian Race “Toochy” Wade, 24, of Woodmont Ave., was arrested and charged with felony counts of fleeing from police, receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm while prohibited and related misdemeanor and summary offenses.

Wade evaded police as they attempted to stop his vehicle and wound up driving to a house where he'd been living. When police followed him inside, according to court documents, they found him lying on a mattress on the floor, covered with a blanket but still dressed as before.

Police said they found Wade at the corner of Seventh Street and Constitution Boulevard shortly before 8:30 p.m. after they had received a call about a suspicious vehicle possibly involved in a drug deal.

Police followed the vehicle, a red Ford Escape. They say the driver, later alleged to be Wade, twice failed to signal before making a turn.

When police attempted to stop the car, they say Wade “began to speed up at a speed too fast for road conditions.”

The ensuing chase would take police to Taylor Avenue, where they say Wade left the car wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, red boxers and dreadlocks.

Police say they repeatedly called for Wade to stop, but that he instead jumped a fence and forced open the door to a home just blocks away on Woodmont Avenue.

Police said they found enough crack cocaine and marijuana to charge Wade with the intent to distribute the drugs. Police say they also recovered a stolen .380-caliber Ruger.

Wade was still wearing the same grey shirt, low-slung blue jeans and red boxer shorts when he was arraigned before District Judge Frank Pallone in New Kensington Monday morning.

After it was revealed Wade was on probation for a previous assault charge and that he had several other felony convictions on his record, Wade was transported to the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

Wade will again appear before Pallone for a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 10.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

