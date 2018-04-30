Bogus caller ID lists Freeport Fire EMS

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Freeport Fire-EMS isn't making phone calls to raise money.

Still, someone is using a caller ID with the Fire-EMS identity to ask for money, EMS Director Tom Shank said Monday.“We've had about six calls over the past several weekends telling us about the calls,” he said.

It's unclear how many others received the calls.

Law enforcement says technology is making it easy for people to use a false ID during a fraudulent attempt to get money.

U.S. Postal Inspectors call this tactic “Caller ID Spoofing.”

Freeport Fire- EMS doesn't make solicitations by phone and instead has a subscription campaign, Shank said.

He urged people who get the calls to call police.

The fire chief wasn't available for comment.A similar case of Caller ID Spoofing has people claiming to be from the post service.

“The caller states he/she is with the U.S. Postal Service and a package is ready to be delivered. The caller continues to explain the package can only be delivered if personal information is verified. The caller requests personal information to include name, address, date of birth and other personal information.”

Advises the postal inspectors, “Don't take the bait.”

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer.