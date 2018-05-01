Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Wreck traps one along Leechburg Road in Plum

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 8:30 a.m.
Pixabay

Updated 10 minutes ago

One person was briefly trapped in a vehicle after a two-car crash Tuesday morning near the Plum Borough post office.

The chain-reaction crash happened at about 7:20 a.m. along the 3100 block of Leechburg Road.

Plum police Sgt. Mike Abraham said the 35-year-old driver in the front vehicle wasn't injured.

Fire and rescue had to help one of two people from the second vehicle. Both the 26-year-old driver from Penn Hills and 17-year-old passenger also from Penn Hills were taken to Forbes Hospital.

Their names and conditions were not immediately available.Traffic was disrupted about 40 minutes.

Police are continuing to investigate. Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me