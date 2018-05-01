Wreck traps one along Leechburg Road in Plum

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One person was briefly trapped in a vehicle after a two-car crash Tuesday morning near the Plum Borough post office.

The chain-reaction crash happened at about 7:20 a.m. along the 3100 block of Leechburg Road.

Plum police Sgt. Mike Abraham said the 35-year-old driver in the front vehicle wasn't injured.

Fire and rescue had to help one of two people from the second vehicle. Both the 26-year-old driver from Penn Hills and 17-year-old passenger also from Penn Hills were taken to Forbes Hospital.

Their names and conditions were not immediately available.Traffic was disrupted about 40 minutes.

Police are continuing to investigate. Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.