Ladies gun class sells out again in Armstrong County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

All it takes is several days after one Facebook post and the ladies handgun class sells out in Armstrong County, according to the Armstrong County Sheriff's department.

It has sold out every time in recent years.

Registration for 40 slots for a May 19 class at the Apollo-Spring Church Sportsman Club in Kiski Township sold out Friday, according to Sheriff William Rupert.

About 600 women have taken the class offered two to three times annually in different locations for almost four years under Chief Deputy Terry Bish, Rupert said.

The classes have been offered for at least a decade.

It is open to all regional residents.

In fact, some women from Pittsburgh take the trip to Armstrong County to take the class, Rupert said.

The primer in safe gun handling and shooting apparently fills a popular niche.

“A lot of the ladies, they just bought guns, or their husbands and boyfriends buy them for them, and they never had one before,” Rupert said.

Armstrong County ranked fourth in the nation in 2015 in the percentage of homes that report gun ownership based on Census data, according to City-data.com.

Nearly 58 percent of homes in Armstrong County report gun ownership, according to the data.

Sheriff's deputies volunteer their time and work with the women one-on-one to show them how to use the firearm.

Women also like the event because they can try out different guns to learn which are easiest for them to handle, Rupert added.

The class, which usually features someone from the Armstrong County's District Attorney's office, explains the difference between gun licenses to carry and to conceal a firearm.

Although demand exceeds capacity for the class, the sheriff's department can offer the instruction just two or three times a year, Rupert said.

The sheriff's department is limited because it needs to coordinate seven deputies and others to volunteer plus make arrangements at area gun clubs throughout the county and some businesses that donate items.

The class, which costs $15, offers a light lunch and a supply of guns participants can use as well as ammunition.

The next class will be offered sometime in the fall.

To sign up, visit the Facebook page of the Armstrong County's Sheriff's Department.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.